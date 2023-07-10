Medical professionals are warning about a new social trend with negative health effects.

Several reports say people who use TikTok and stay in bed with it all day are engaging in “bed rotting.”

Users stay under their covers, with snacks and their screens, which can impact their health.

Medical professionals say “bed rotting” could disrupt moods, increase stress and impact sleep as well as lead to avoiding self-care.

While TikTok is a current trend, the practice extends to other media like “binge watching” on streaming services.