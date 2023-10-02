If you’re worried about not being able to schedule workout time, a new study says the extra activity you do throughout your day could also help you become healthier.

Researchers looked at data from middle-to-late age people with wrist-worn devices, followed their activity, and measured against their health records.

The scientists found short activity spurts at moderate intensity decreased the chances of major cardiac events.

The study also suggests vigorous activity for about 15 percent of the time had the best benefits.