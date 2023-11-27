Now that we’re in cold and flu season, doctors have advice on ways to keep the illness from spreading throughout your household.

They recommend keeping those who are sick from the rest of the family. Also, be sure to wear high-grade face masks around anyone who is ill.

Medical experts also warn that the flu has a 25% attack rate. So, doctors say be sure to keep homes well-ventilated and avoid sharing food or drinks with infected people.

It’s always a good idea to wash your hands frequently, as well.