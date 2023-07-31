ATLANTA – COVID-19 is still among us.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that COVID hospitalizations are on the rise in the U.S., possibly signaling a late summer wave.

More than seven thousand people were hospitalized across the country in the week ending July 15, compared to over six thousand the week before.

The CDC says the spike in positive cases is predominately in the Southeast.

Despite the uptick, COVID rates are still “near-historic lows” and COVID-related deaths continue to decline.