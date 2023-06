It may not be the best idea to take a daily dose of aspirin.

That’s according to a new study that followed 18-thousand adults for five years.

Half of them took a dose of 100 milligrams of aspirin each day, while the other half took a placebo (dummy pill).

The study found that adults who took aspirin regularly were 20 percent more likely to become anemic than those who did not.

Click here to read more about the study.