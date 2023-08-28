LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Today marks the beginning of the Purple Ribbon Week in Arkansas.

The purpose behind the purple ribbons is to raise awareness about drug overdose deaths and reduce the stigma.

State leaders and community activists gathered at the Wolfe Street Center to kick off the week with a ribbon-cutting and many in attendance know firsthand what it’s like to lose someone they love to an overdose and have made it their mission to educate others.

“Individuals and groups, communities that come together like this really make a difference in the lives of those that are left with the surviving trauma from the loss of their loved ones’ says Tom Fisher, State Drug Director.

The week also marks International Overdose Awareness Day that’s on August 31st, and the start of Recovery Awareness Month on September 1st.

Click here for a list of resources for fighting drug overdoses from Arkansas Take Back.