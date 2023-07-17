There’s new hope for some people battling Alzheimer’s.

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly says in a clinical trial its experimental drug Donanemab slowed the progression of Alzheimer’s disease by as much as sixty percent in patients in the earliest stages of the disease.

Researchers reporting their findings at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam say most patients on the drug slowed Alzheimer’s progression by about 35 percent, but it jumped to 60 percent for those in the earliest stages of the disease.

Their results which were published simultaneously in JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association, suggest this drug could be at least as effective as Leqembi, which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Lilly is seeking FDA approval for Donanemab and expects a decision before the year ends.

