A new study finds walking for 15 minutes can make a difference in fighting Alzheimer’s.

Researchers in Germany studied the data from more than 25 hundred people between the ages of 30 and 94.

They found activities, such as walking for 15 minutes or taking the stairs, had a noticeable effect on several brain regions, especially the parts controlling memory.`

The study also suggests that physical movements can help fight off loss of brain matter and prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

