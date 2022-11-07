A concerning new report says more Americans than ever are drinking themselves to death.

Statistics indicate deaths caused by alcohol consumption jumped nearly 30 percent during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the overall number of such deaths rose both last year and this year.

Alcohol was blamed for the deaths of 52-thousand Americans last year, up from 39-thousand two years earlier.

The CDC report says alcoholic liver disease was the most frequent underlying cause for alcohol-induced deaths.

