LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas woman is counting her blessings in more ways than you can imagine.

Barbie Jones was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma almost a decade ago.

The diagnosis put her life and dreams on hold of becoming a foster parent.

But the years flew by and eventually, she fostered not one, not two, but 21 kids.

Of those, she adopted six.

“If God keeps you around for a reason – do something with it,” she says.

Jones got the news this year that she had a hereditary cancer gene, one that increases her risk of ovarian and breast cancer significantly.

As a result, she had a radical hysterectomy, and double mastectomy to reduce any further chances of the cancer coming back.

So far, the future looks promising for her, and her family.