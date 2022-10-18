LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas woman is counting her blessings in more ways than you can imagine.
Barbie Jones was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma almost a decade ago.
The diagnosis put her life and dreams on hold of becoming a foster parent.
But the years flew by and eventually, she fostered not one, not two, but 21 kids.
Of those, she adopted six.
“If God keeps you around for a reason – do something with it,” she says.
Jones got the news this year that she had a hereditary cancer gene, one that increases her risk of ovarian and breast cancer significantly.
As a result, she had a radical hysterectomy, and double mastectomy to reduce any further chances of the cancer coming back.
So far, the future looks promising for her, and her family.