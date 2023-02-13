While depression can affect anyone, in men, signs can be harder to see.

The National Institute of Mental Health says common signs of depression in men can include:

feeling anxious or restless

loss of interest in work, family, or hobbies

problems with sexual desire and performance

feeling sad, or “empty,” or flat, or hopeless

and not being able to concentrate or remember details

Doctors say with the right treatment most men can get better.

If you’re not sure where to start or get help, talk to your primary care doctor about what’s going on with you.