Holiday festivities tend to involve alcohol but there is a risk of drinking too much.

According to the American Addiction Centers, besides the Fourth of July, the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day is when many people drink the most alcohol.

One way to cut back is to participate in the public health challenge called “Dry January.”

It’s when people choose to stay away from alcohol for a month.

Experts say cutting out alcohol for 30 days can have noticeable health benefits.