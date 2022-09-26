A new study finds that how you manage your finances can affect your mental health.

Researchers in Ireland analyzed data from more than two-thousand adults in the United Kingdom.

Participants had to answer questions regarding how confident they felt with their finances, along with questions about depression and anxiety.

Researchers found that 24 percent of the participants that reported having financial struggles had higher levels of depression and anxiety compared to those who didn’t.

Our weekly Donna Terrell’s Family Health report is sponsored by Conway Regional Health.