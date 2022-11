More than 50,000 infant pajamas are being recalled.

The William Carter Company is recalling the sleepwear due to a puncture and laceration hazard.

The company says its yellow footed fleece pajamas with an animal graphic on the front contain small metal wire pieces inside which could hurt a baby.

If you bought the pajamas, you can return them for a refund.

Click here for more information about the recall on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.