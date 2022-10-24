(FOX News) – A baby formula shortage had parents scrambling earlier this year. The shortage has eased up, but families are still struggling because inflation is hitting other baby supplies.

Baby’s Bounty in Las Vegas has given out nearly two million free diapers to families in southern Nevada since 2008.

“Diapers right now are really, really expensive. And like everything right now for babies, anything, in general, is expensive. So, like, this is just a big help,” says new mom Angie Melgar.

The cost of diapers has increased 20 percent over the past year, baby food 11 point eight percent, and car seats 41 percent.

Nonprofits like this one help bridge the gap for families in need by giving out all sorts of baby supplies.

“What you see here is an infant regulation car seat, blanket, play mat, blankets, 25 items of clothing. This is what someone might receive at a baby shower,” explains Kelly Maxwell, Baby’s Bounty executive director.” “We hear from our bundle clients that without these items, they would have nothing to care for their newborn.”

Baby Center, a digital parenting resource, found parents would spend at least $16,000 on basic items for a baby in the first year.

It’s especially tough on low-income families.

“We see monthly incomes in the $500 range quite often so that they can absolutely not afford to buy all of these items,” continues Maxwell.

Inflation is also hitting nonprofits like Baby’s Bounty. They buy about seventy-five car seats each month.

“It’s one thing if you’re buying one car seat, right? But when you buy 75 and distribute those, it’s a big number, too big a strain on smaller nonprofits that are doing nearly all of the heavy lifting in our communities,” she adds.