A new strain of the COVID Omicron variant is taking over in the United States.

The subvariant accounts for about 40 percent of confirmed U.S. COVID cases. That’s up 20 percent from one week ago.

Experts say there is no indication that this variant causes more severe illness than any other Omicron variant.

Lab studies have found that this variant can evade antibodies from previous COVID infections or vaccinations, meaning that exposure could lead to someone getting sick or reinfected.