A new study suggests being up past midnight might not be good for your brain.

Researchers from Mass General Research Institute in Boston say being awake late at night can lead to high-risk decisions and more rash behavior like drinking, binge eating, gambling, or criminal activity.

“The basic idea is that from a high level, global, evolutionary standpoint, your internal biological circadian clock is tuned towards processes that promote sleep, not wakefulness, after midnight,” says Elizabeth B . Klerman, MD, PhD, an investigator in the Department of Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School and the senior author of the paper.

Researchers believe staying up in the middle of the night can lead to neuropsychological changes in the brain, and it can even cause a person to look at the world in a more negative way.

Our weekly Donna Terrell’s Family Health report is sponsored by Conway Regional Health.