A new study shows marijuana abuse in young people has increased by 245 percent in over 20 years.

The research found that more than 338-thousand instances of intentional abuse or misuse were reported among children ages 6 to 18.

Exposure cases remained stable from 2000 to 2009, then steadily rose from 2011, before dramatically going up from 2017 to 2020.

That uptick coincided with decriminalization laws in the U.S.

Edible cannabis products showed the highest average monthly increase of marijuana use.