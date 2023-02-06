More people under the age of 40 are having heart attacks and strokes and many may not even realize it’s an issue.

That’s according to a new survey conducted by the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

The survey, which was conducted online among more than 2,000 Americans age 18 and older, found that nearly half of those under the age of 45 believed they were not at risk of developing heart disease.

Researchers also found almost a third of the respondents said they were not confident they would even know if they were having a heart attack.

Click here to read more about the survey.