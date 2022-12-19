LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With temperatures expected to drop to dangerous levels later this week, it’s important to make sure your home is ready for the winter weather.

Entergy Arkansas says the sunlight you see around your door frame is taking your heat and pushing it out into the cold, ultimately resulting in higher bills.

And, it’s making your unit work harder than it should.

Home Energy Rx tells us an infra-red test can detect the problem so that you can fix it properly.

“Drafts are never good, they can cause you to turn up the heat when you don’t really need to, and then you’re spending more money, and you’re still not comfortable,” says Mitchell Wheeler, homeowner.

Infra-red inspection tests show red for warm areas and blue for leakage areas, where cold air from the outside is entering the home.

It helps you prepare your home, inside and out, from this dangerously cold weather.