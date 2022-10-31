LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Blue Umbrella is a unique shop afflitated with the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Developmental Disabilities Services.

Most of the items are hand made by Arkansans with disabilities.

After three years of people being able to shop exclusively local, The Blue Umbrella decided to take the storefront digital.

On the website that launched October 31, you’ll find various products ranging from candles to rugs.

All the proceeds go directly to the artist who created the product.

“These are real people that want to work, and enjoy working and take pride in what they do, and they are so proud when one of their items is sold,” says Melissa Weatherton, Division Director of Developmental Disability Services at DHS.

The Blue Umbrella has over 100 artists throughout the state. Their art is based upon the season, and closest holiday, and some items are year-round.

