Moderna’s updated COVID booster appears to increase the immune response to omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, the company said in a news release issued Monday.

The company says the booster also helps against another subvariant called BQ.1.1, that’s gaining ground in the United States.

The results are based on blood samples taken from 511 adults who got the updated booster, which targets BA.4 and BA.5, along with the original coronavirus strain, in a single shot.

The volunteers were compared to another group of participants who got a booster dose of the first iteration of the company’s vaccine, which only targets the original coronavirus strain.

In people who got the updated booster, neutralizing antibodies against BA.4 and BA.5 were about fivefold higher in those with a previous COVID infection and sixfold higher in those without a documented infection, the company said.

Our weekly Donna Terrell’s Family Health report is sponsored by Conway Regional Health.