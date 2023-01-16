Teenagers who feel loved growing up may have better health in adulthood.

That’s according to a new study published in the “Journal of the American Heart Association.”

The researchers found positive feelings in teens led to a healthier heart and metabolic health.

Optimism, happiness, and belongingness were just some of those feelings impacted.

The study found that teens who possessed these traits had less chance of suffering a heart attack or stroke later in life.

