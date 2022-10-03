LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District is partnering with the Arkansas Department of Health for flu season.

Starting this week, the partnership will host flu immunization clinics in schools to provide flu shots for students, parents, and staff.

Flu clinics will be available at every school with each school having its own designated day and time.

Flu clinics will be available through November 14.

Click here for information on the October clinics.

Our weekly Donna Terrell’s Family Health report is sponsored by Conway Regional Health.