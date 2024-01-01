LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Seven days. The Arkansas Department of Health says flu deaths in the state more than doubled in that time period.

In the department’s viral Respiratory Diseases Report for the week ending December 23rd, officials marked 8 deaths in the state connected to influenza.

Right now, Arkansas counts a total of 14 people who have died from flu-related illnesses during the current season.

That’s up from what had been a total of six deaths just one week earlier.

The flu season began last October and will wrap up this March.