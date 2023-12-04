U.S. health officials say one common illness is on the rise while another is leveling off.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu cases are increasing.

Seven states reported increases of flu-like illnesses in early November, a new CDC report from last Friday shows that number has increased to 11.

Meanwhile, the number of RSV cases may be leveling off.

RSV infections rose sharply recently in some parts of the country but one CDC official says they should be peaking in the next week or so.