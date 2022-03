The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was expected on Monday to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot as early as next week.

Both Moderna and Pfizer have asked the FDA for its approval for a fourth dose of its COVID vaccine.

The move comes amid early signs that the U.S. could soon experience another COVID wave — as the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2 spreads throughout Europe and other parts of the world.

