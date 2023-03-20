Some frozen fruit products have been recalled over an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the Scenic Fruit Company has recalled frozen organic strawberries and tropical fruit blend packages.

The tropical blend packages were sold at Trader Joe’s stores nationwide.

Products were also sold at Costco, Aldi, Vital Choice Seafood and other outlets located in 19 states.

“Although Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local store for a refund. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem,” said a news release from the FDA.

Click here for more information on this recall from the FDA website.