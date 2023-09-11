SACRAMENTO – Lending a helping hand to others might be more beneficial than you think.

New research suggests it can also help protect your brain from dementia.

Researchers studied the data of nearly 25 hundred elderly adults.

Experts tested participants’ cognitive and motor abilities.

They found that those who had volunteered had better results in the tests, enhancing their mental stimulation, social interactions, and even physical activity.

Analysts say these results show that helping others may help protect the brain from dementia and overall cognitive decline.

