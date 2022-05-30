An investigation is underway into a hepatitis A outbreak.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are looking into the outbreak they say is possibly linked to organic strawberries.

According to the two agencies, the outbreak could be connected to two brands of the fruit that were sold at several retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

They say Fresh Kampo and HEB-branded strawberries, purchased between March 5 and April 25 should not be consumed.

The strawberries were past their shelf life and sold at retailers nationwide.

At least 17 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations have been recorded so far.