Busy work schedules and daily routines can affect your sleep quality.

But health experts are sharing advice to help you sleep better and wake up more refreshed.

They suggest limiting the caffeine you drink by noon or 4 p.m. at the latest, according to a report.

Experts also say it’s best to avoid working late, hitting the gym three hours before bedtime, or having a late dinner.

They say getting extra sleep during the weekends to “catch up” doesn’t actually help and advise instead to aim for eight hours of sleep and try to go to bed around the same time every night.

