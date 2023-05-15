(Family Health) – Your DNA can now be pulled out of the air and the new method is raising privacy and civil liberties concerns.

Researchers at the University of Florida were using DNA found in the environment to track sea turtles.

But they found human DNA, all over, and realized that they could easily isolate it.

A separate team at was able to use a new technique to recover human DNA from air samples inside an office.

Scientists believe the tech could be used for good, to do things like monitor diseases, for example, but did point out major ethical dilemmas that could come from the process.