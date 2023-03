A popular weight loss diet may be associated with higher heart health risks.

New research has found that a keto-like diet could mean high levels of LDL cholesterol, often called bad cholesterol.

Ketogenic diets — are high in fat and low in carbohydrates.

The study also says the keto diet doubled the risk of chest pain, blocked arteries, heart attacks, and strokes.

Health experts say the keto diet may work for short-term weight loss but a long-term commitment may pose severe risks to the heart.