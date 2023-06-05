BALTIMORE – The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced it will cover the price of costly new drugs for Alzheimer’s disease, but there’s a catch.

CMS says physicians must participate in registries to collect information on how these new drugs work in the real world, compared to clinical trials.

The Alzheimer’s Association is criticizing this stipulation, saying the registry creates an unnecessary barrier for doctors and patients.

“CMS’ decision goes against precedent that they have utilized it with every other disease and every other treatment. Individuals living with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease deserve that same equal access,” says Joanne Pike, DrPH, President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association.

It’s estimated that more than six million people are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease in the US.