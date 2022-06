A church in Northwest Arkansas marked National HIV Testing Day Monday by offering free testing.

Spirit of Peace NWA Church partnered with Walgreens for the event.

Leaders say the church has offered free HIV testing for the past five years.

More than 6,000 Arkansans are reported to be currently living with HIV.

Greater than AIDS and Walgreens National HIV Community Partnership has helped offer more than 72,000 free HIV tests since 2011.