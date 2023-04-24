National Infant Immunization Week is underway through April 30.

The yearly observance highlights the importance of protecting children two years and younger from vaccine-preventable diseases.

During this time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that parents check in with healthcare professionals to ensure their infants are all caught up with the recommended vaccines for their age group.

CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that children stay on track with their well-child appointments and routine vaccinations – following disruptions from COVID-19.