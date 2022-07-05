A new study reveals that the natural gas from stoves can harm your health.

Researchers from Harvard analyzed more than 200 samples from 69 kitchens in the Boston area.

They found nearly 300 chemical compounds in the unburned natural gas, 21 of which are labeled a hazardous air pollutant by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

That includes benzene, which was detected in 95 percent of the samples, and has also been linked to lymphoma.

Analysts suggest moving from gas stoves to electric ones or cook with the windows open to have a constant airflow.