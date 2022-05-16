Doctors are suggesting that spending time in nature is a great way to boost your health.

Previous studies show spending a minimum of two hours outside each week has several health benefits.

According to Dr. Nooshin Razani, with the University of California-San Francisco, patients who spend time in the open air have seen positive effects in their health.

Doctors across the U.S. are prescribing patients to spend time outdoors to treat conditions like anxiety, depression, and high blood pressure.

Dr. Razani suggests activities like walking or just spending time with others outside as possible options.