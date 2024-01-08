Nausea is something many women deal with during pregnancy, but now a new study suggests that women exposed to higher levels of a hormone called GDF15 before pregnancy are less likely to deal with nausea.

Those with lower levels of exposure to the hormone have more nausea. The problem can induce vomiting, which can lead to dehydration, weight loss, and even worse symptoms.

The research team, whose work has been described in the publication Nature, found that the severity of illness is influenced by how much GDF15 hormone the growing fetus makes.

While the research is still in its beginning stages, doctors and those dealing with pregnancy nausea say the study is providing hope that could one day lead to better treatments.

