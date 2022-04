As the number of COVID-19 cases drop here in the U.S., cases of norovirus are growing to levels not seen since before the pandemic.

Norovirus is the bug responsible for the stomach flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that since early January the number of weekly outbreaks has gone from fewer than 10 per week to more than 50 per week.

The CDC believes the lifting of COVID restrictions, along with larger gatherings, has allowed the norovirus to spread more effectively.