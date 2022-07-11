In this week’s Family Health Alert from Conway Regional Health System, a new study suggests some options to treat back pain.

Researchers from Boston University studied more than 130 medical trials and found some medication choices that can help with intense neck and back pain.

They say this kind of pain in elderly adults can be caused by other health conditions, but in younger people, it can often be muscle-related.

Researchers say acetaminophen is safe, but non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may be more effective.

The study also advises seeking medical attention if you have symptoms like limb weakness, fever, or bladder changes.