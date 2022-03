U.S. doctors are finding that the Omicron subvariant, BA.2 is now making up about one-third of new COVID infections.

Health officials say BA.2 appears to be 50-to-60 percent more transmissible than the original Omicron variant.

Officials also say they’re expecting a big uptick in the case count, prompting more populated cities like New York, to announce their COVID restrictions are staying in place.

