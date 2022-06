The U. S. is now averaging around 100-thousand COVID-19 cases a day. That’s four times the average from two months ago.

Health experts say contagious Omicron subvariants are fueling the latest surge.

As cases climb, some parents are waiting to get their youngest children vaccinated.

FDA vaccine advisers will meet soon to review vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, for children as young as six months old.

The White House says kids could begin getting the vaccine by June 21st.