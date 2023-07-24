MILAN – A new study says running’s effects go beyond the body and may help prevent Parkinson’s disease.

Italian scientists say that intensive exercise such as running on a treadmill can stimulate the production of a brain protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which is needed for brain survival.

BDNF also helps reduce the spread of pathogens linked to Parkinson’s.

The findings could lead to new non-drug approaches to help fight against neurodegenerative diseases.

