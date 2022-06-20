A new study suggests an eye test can foresee heart attacks years before they occur.

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland say a simple eye test can help predict heart attacks more than five years before they happen.

The analysts created a personalized forecast model from volunteers who had a heart attack.

The test studies different abnormal patterns of blood vessels in the retina, which are a sign of coronary artery illness.

Researchers also say their tests can spot other life-threatening diseases like stroke and high blood sugar.

Click here to read more about the study.