A new study suggests an eye test can foresee heart attacks years before they occur.
Researchers from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland say a simple eye test can help predict heart attacks more than five years before they happen.
The analysts created a personalized forecast model from volunteers who had a heart attack.
The test studies different abnormal patterns of blood vessels in the retina, which are a sign of coronary artery illness.
Researchers also say their tests can spot other life-threatening diseases like stroke and high blood sugar.
