A COVID-19 vaccine may help lower your risk of heart complications after getting the virus.

That’s according to a study released this month by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York).

Data gathered from more than 1.9 million COVID-19 patients found those who were vaccinated and later got COVID demonstrated a lower risk of cardiac complications.

Researchers emphasize their findings do not directly correlate the vaccine to heart health improvement but there are beneficial effects when dealing with post-COVID complications.

