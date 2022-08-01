A little bit of stress may benefit the brain, says a new study.

Researchers at the University of Georgia studied more than 12 hundred young adults.

The participants answered a questionnaire about their stress levels.

Researchers then analyzed the participant’s neuro-cognitive skills through a series of tests and compared the results to each participant’s answers.

They found low to moderate stress can be helpful to the brain and may lower the risk of mental health disorders.

They say stress from preparing for an important exam or an important meeting could help with personal growth.

