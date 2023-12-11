If you’re having trouble counting sheep to get to sleep, one expert has some advice to return you hopefully to a good slumber.

Experts say almost 20% of Americans couldn’t stay asleep most days or every day in just the past month.

The reasons include stress and anxiety, discomfort or pain, environmental disruptions like noise, and temperatures that are too hot or cold.

Many options can help you get to sleep. They include relaxation, breathing exercises, and white noise machines, among other things.

But if you can’t fall asleep after 15 minutes, get out of bed and try low-stimulation or calming activities. Limiting exposure to bright light at bedtime can also help, along with a melatonin supplement.