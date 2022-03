A newly-released study by WalletHub shows people who live in two Arkansas cities are among the most obese in the United States.

Little Rock ranked 7th in 2022’s Most Overweight and Obese Cities survey, and Fayetteville ranked 20th.

A similar study ranked Arkansas the third most obese state in America.

The WalletHub study also states that over 40 percent of U.S. adults are obese.