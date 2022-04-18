A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision came from U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, who said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

The justice department declined to comment when asked if the government would appeal the ruling.